Tuesday Oct 25 2022
Kanye West faces another blow over anti-Semitic remarks
Berlin: German sportswear giant Adidas said Tuesday it was ending its partnership with Kanye West after a series of anti-Semitic outbursts by the controversial rapper.

Recent comments by West -- known formally as Ye -- were "unacceptable, hateful and dangerous", Adidas said in a statement.

"After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately."

Adidas said it would "end production" of the highly-successful "Yeezy" line designed together with West and "stop all payments to Ye and his companies".

The abrupt end to the collaboration between the sportswear brand and rapper would slash Adidas´s net income in 2022 by "up to 250 million euros ($246 million)", it estimated.

Adidas is the latest brand to part ways with West following his recent outbursts. Paris-based fashion house Balenciaga ended ties with the rapper last week, saying it "no longer (has) any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist."

On Monday, one of Hollywood´s biggest talent agencies, CAA, also said it was dropping West, while film and TV producer MRC said it was shelving an already-finished documentary about the artist.

