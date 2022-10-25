Shahid Afridi sees PJL playing crucial role in Pakistani cricket

Legendary player Shahid Afridi gestures in this undated photo. — PCB/File

Legendary player Shahid Afridi believes that the Pakistan Junior League (PJL) — an initiative of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) — would play an important role and benefit the sport.

In a column published on the PCB's website, the all-rounder praised the cricket board for organising such a tournament for youngsters.

“The PJL is meant for our future stars, it is a concept that is visionary and will bear fruits in the years to come,” wrote Afridi.

“The Pakistan Junior League was a wonderful experience for me as I finally got an opportunity of working with U19 players, something that I had desired since retiring from international cricket."

"I have always believed that the best coaching and skills development takes place at the age-group level as that is when you can groom a player and make the necessary technical adjustments."

“I look forward to contributing in future PJL events and as always will remain available to serve Pakistan cricket in any capacity," the all-rounder said.

“The PCB deserves credit for coming up with this unique concept. The success of the first season augurs well for the future of the tournament.”

Afridi mentored the Mardan Warriors during the inaugural season of the league, which concluded with the final on October 21.

“I was delighted when the Pakistan Cricket Board offered me the mentorship role for the Mardan Warriors. I didn’t give it a second thought and immediately worked out my schedule to ensure that I remain committed to the two-week tournament window,” he said.

“I joined the team a day before the beginning of the tournament in Lahore, it was a bit of an unknown for me but the moment I met the boys and the team management, I felt at home,” Afridi added.

It must be noted that Bahawalpur Royals defeated Gwadar Sharks by 85 runs in front of over 10,000 spectators to clinch the trophy.

Bahawalpur’s Shahwaiz Irfan and Mohammad Tayyab Arif struck impressive fifties to help their side post the event’s highest total of 225 for three after being asked to bat first. In reply, Gwadar Sharks were dismissed for 140 in 15 overs.