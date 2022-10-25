 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle drops subtle hint on ‘getting ahead’ with Netflix doc

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 25, 2022

Meghan Markle drops subtle hint on ‘getting ahead’ with Netflix doc
Meghan Markle drops subtle hint on ‘getting ahead’ with Netflix doc

Meghan Markle dropped a subtle hint that she and Prince Harry are ‘getting ahead with their much-anticipated Netflix documentary in the latest interview, claimed royal experts.

The Duchess of Sussex recently talked about the documentary during her conversation with Variety magazine.

“It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it,” she said.

“But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens,” she added.

Reacting to her remarks, Rachel Bowie and Roberta Fiorito of Royally US claimed; “hey [Meghan and Variety’s Matt Donnelly] talked about the docuseries.”

“It's interesting because I think that they [Meghan and Harry] actually are…getting ahead of it and saying: ‘This isn't the way we would have told the story,’ like are they already a little nervous about the backlash to it,” they added.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry knows The Crown could hurt King Charles and Camilla

Prince Harry knows The Crown could hurt King Charles and Camilla
Kanye West faces another blow over anti-Semitic remarks

Kanye West faces another blow over anti-Semitic remarks
Angelina Jolie surprises crowds at Spelman College as she visits daughter Zahara

Angelina Jolie surprises crowds at Spelman College as she visits daughter Zahara
‘Stressed’ Camilla gets ‘very angry’ over her portrayal in ‘The Crown’

‘Stressed’ Camilla gets ‘very angry’ over her portrayal in ‘The Crown’
Taylor Swift gets candid about turning her ‘pain, suffering’ into hit tracks

Taylor Swift gets candid about turning her ‘pain, suffering’ into hit tracks
Will Smith hosts special screening of ‘Emancipation’ for Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and more

Will Smith hosts special screening of ‘Emancipation’ for Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and more

Taylor Swift drops music video ‘Bejeweled’, fans find easter eggs

Taylor Swift drops music video ‘Bejeweled’, fans find easter eggs
Meghan Markle 'Deal Or No Deal' stylist says 'I love to be criticised'

Meghan Markle 'Deal Or No Deal' stylist says 'I love to be criticised'
Kate Middleton leaves behind Meghan Markle, Camilla as ‘top female role model’

Kate Middleton leaves behind Meghan Markle, Camilla as ‘top female role model’
Tom Brady ex posts 'relationships can't be mended' amid Gisele Bündchen divorce

Tom Brady ex posts 'relationships can't be mended' amid Gisele Bündchen divorce
Taylor Swift under fire over ‘Midnights’ song ‘Anti Hero’

Taylor Swift under fire over ‘Midnights’ song ‘Anti Hero’
Meghan Markle had to show 'attitude' to play Black woman on shows

Meghan Markle had to show 'attitude' to play Black woman on shows