Tuesday Oct 25 2022
MS Dhoni's production house all set to make it's first Tamil film

Tuesday Oct 25, 2022

Dhoni recently launched a production house with his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni
MS Dhoni's production house Dhoni entertainment will be making its first feature Tamil film.

As per a press release, Sakshi Singh, the managing director of Dhoni Entertainment has abstracted a family entertainer film and the production house will soon start working on their first Tamil project.

Ramesh Thamilmani will be directing the film. The star cast and crew of the upcoming film will be revealed soon.

The director, while talking about the concept of the film, said: “From the moment I read the concept written by Sakshi, I knew it was special. The concept was fresh and had all the potential to be fun family entertainer…”

Apart from the Tamil Industry, Dhoni Entertainment is also in talks with many other filmmakers and writers to produce good and exciting content in the genres of crime drama, comedy, science fiction, suspense thriller and many more, reported IndiaToday. 

