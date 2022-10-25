 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 25 2022
Web Desk

Meghan Markle claims she is '43% Nigerian' in explosive new podcast

Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 25, 2022

Meghan Markle has revealed in her latest episode of Archetypes that she has 43% Nigerian ancestry.

Talking to Issa Rae and Ziwe Fumudoh in a new episode, the Duchess of Sussex dissected the ‘Angry Black Woman’ myth and made the revelation about her lineage much to her guest’s and the internet’s surprise.

Soon after the episode aired on Spotify, netizens and the ‘Sussex Squad’ took to Twitter to react to Meghan’s ancestry, with one fan writing, “Twitter Nigeria and Nigerian Squaddies are going to have a great and joyful day.”

Another royal enthusiast tweeted, “Yall Meghan Markle is 43% Nigerian and Ziwe yelled “no way!”. Both super happy.”

This latest revelation comes amid a string of headline-making comments from Meghan on her Spotify podcast; last week, she sat down with Paris Hilton to talk about the word ‘bimbo’ and her stint on Deal or No Deal before finding her footing in the acting world and eventually marrying Prince Harry. 

