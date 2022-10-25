Prince Harry dishes on his goal to make therapy available to masses

FileFootage

Prince Harry made his determination evident when it came to advocating for mental health awareness.



The Duke of Sussex recently made a surprise appearance at the Masters of Scale Summit in San Francisco.

“I never, ever, ever thought I would be sitting on this stage saying, 'Therapy is good, and coaching will change your life' or 'both will change your life.' And the more people that we can get that to, the better,” he admitted in a new video shared by People.

The father-of-two, who acts as the Chief Impact Officer for BetterUp, said: “So from a BetterUp standpoint, what we're trying to do now — the goal — is the democratization of coaching to make sure we can get it to the masses."

Meanwhile, in another video from the event, the prince expressed: “We're also at the point where we actually need to unlock that potential because of the state of the world and the number of unknowns. It is scary, especially if you have children. Even if you don't have children, I think it's still pretty scary. “

“Therefore, we have to do that. And the only way we can do that is individually, grow ourselves, but also for the people who we're responsible for, help them to grow as well,” he added.