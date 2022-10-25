 
Meghan Markle admits giving up Hollywood ‘ritual’ to marry Prince Harry

Meghan Markle, in the most-recent episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes, admitted that she had to give up a ‘ritual’ close to her heart when she got married to Britain’s Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex sat down for a lengthy discussion on the ‘Angry Black Woman’ trope with Issa Rae and Ziwe Fumudoh, during which she also shared how she gave up her love for coffee when she moved to the UK after her royal wedding to Britain’s Prince Harry in 2018.

“I only recently started drinking coffee again,” Meghan shared, much to the surprise of Issa who asked her whether she was ‘on tea’ while in the UK.

To this, Meghan replied, “When I was on set, of course, like Nespresso all day every day. But then I didn't drink it in the UK — I didn't think about it.”

Issa then commented how coffee is ‘just part of her routine’, and Meghan chimed in saying that it was a ‘ritual’ for her.

Sharing how she came back to coffee, Meghan said, “I guess because life started to come back. And so, when guests come or in meetings, and they're like: ‘Oh, would you like coffee?’ and I was like: ‘Maybe I should join them.’”

Meghan also revealed during the course of the podcast that she had 43% Nigerian ancestry.

