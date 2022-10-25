 
Tuesday Oct 25 2022
Radhika Apte reveals why she rejected adult comedies

Tuesday Oct 25, 2022

Radhika Apte revealed the reason behind her not working in any adult comedies in a recent interview. The actor said that she doesn't work in adult comedies as they are derogatory to women, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Radhika Apte revealed that she was offered many adult comedies after Badlapur but she rejected them as she felt they objectified women Moreover, she said she won't be part of any such projects that include derogatory jokes about women.

Radhika told Bollywood Hungama, "I think a couple of adult comedies were offered to me after Badlapur. I don’t have a problem with adult comedies. But, the kind of adult comedies we had, in the past, can be very derogatory to women and can be very very objectified. They objectify women and I don’t like the humour. So, I don’t do it.”

She further added, "As a film, if you start celebrating those jokes then I am not going to be a part of it.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Radhika Apte was last seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan.

