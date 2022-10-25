Jaya Bachchan calls paparazzi 'intruders' on Diwali

Jaya Bachchan got angry at the paparazzi and called them 'intruders' at Diwali as they tried to capture the Diwali celebrations in the Bachchan house, as reported by Hindustan Times.

In a video shared online, Jaya Bachchan was seen getting angry at the paparazzi and chasing them away as they tried to capture the Bachchan family's Diwali celebrations. She also called them 'intruders' as they tried to capture moments in the Bachchan house.

Jaya wore a white kurta and had a puja with other family members in her bungalow, Pratiksha, in Mumbai. Jaya said to the photographers from Pratiksha's gate in the video, "Kaise flash kar rahe hai aap (how are you using flash on your camera for taking pictures)? Intruders.”

Jaya Bachchan arrived at Pratiksha with Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan for Diwali prayers. They all wore ethnic outfits for the festival.

Jaya also shared in her recent podcast with granddaughter Navya Nanda that she is disgusted by the people of media as they interfere in her personal life.