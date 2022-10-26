 
pakistan
Wednesday Oct 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Arshad Sharif's body arrives in Islamabad

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 26, 2022

Arshad Sharif. Twitter
Arshad Sharif. Twitter 

The body of senior journalist Arshad Sharif, who was killed in Kenya, has arrived in Islamabad, Geo News reported on Wednesday. The plane carrying his body landed at the Islamabad Airport in the early hours of Wednesday.

Members of Arshad Sharif's family were present at the Islamabad airport. The authorities then handed his body to his family.

The body will be kept at the mortuary of the Quaid-e-Azam International Hospital.

The funeral prayer will be offered at Shah Faisal Mosque at 1 o'clock on Thursday. He will be laid to rest at the H-11 cemetery in the federal capital.

Kenyan police account of Arshad Sharif's death

Sharif was gunned down when police, tracking down a jacked car, opened indiscriminate fire on the journalist's automobile mistaking it for a stolen vehicle. A Kenyan police report said that they suspected the car had a minor hostage as it sped through a manned barricade without stopping.

Govt in contact with Kenyan authorities: FO

The Foreign Office of Pakistan said that the government is actively engaged with the Kenyan authorities at multiple levels for the speedy repatriation of the mortal remains of Sharif.

Pakistan has also officially asked Kenya to launch an investigation into the incident.

Acting Foreign Secretary Raza Bashir Tarar has also met with the Kenyan High Commissioner in Islamabad to impress upon the importance of the matter.

Tarar also briefed the honourable members of the National Assembly Foreign Relations Committee on the developments. 

More From Pakistan:

Karachi: Man arrested for allegedly raping minor girl in Clifton

Karachi: Man arrested for allegedly raping minor girl in Clifton
Maryam Nawaz apologises for insensitive tweet on Arshad Sharif

Maryam Nawaz apologises for insensitive tweet on Arshad Sharif
Foreign nationals looted ouside Gora Qabristan in Karachi

Foreign nationals looted ouside Gora Qabristan in Karachi
ECP moves SC for resumption of contempt proceedings against Imran Khan

ECP moves SC for resumption of contempt proceedings against Imran Khan
FM Bilawal, US Ambassador Blome agree to bolster trade ties

FM Bilawal, US Ambassador Blome agree to bolster trade ties
Policeman guarding polio team killed in Pishin

Policeman guarding polio team killed in Pishin
Imran Khan announces October 28 as date for PTI's long march

Imran Khan announces October 28 as date for PTI's long march
HEC to restore Prime Minister's Laptop Scheme in next few days: chairman

HEC to restore Prime Minister's Laptop Scheme in next few days: chairman
Imran Khan claims Arshad Sharif killed in targeted attack

Imran Khan claims Arshad Sharif killed in targeted attack
Arshad Sharif killing: Army asks govt to form inquiry commission

Arshad Sharif killing: Army asks govt to form inquiry commission

Judicial commission to probe journalist Arshad Sharif’s killing in Kenya: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Judicial commission to probe journalist Arshad Sharif’s killing in Kenya: Marriyum Aurangzeb
ATC acquits MNA Ali Wazir, 12 others in terrorism case

ATC acquits MNA Ali Wazir, 12 others in terrorism case