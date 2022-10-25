 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez’s ‘getting trained’ for FIFA World Cup

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 25, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez’s ‘getting trained’ for FIFA World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez’s ‘getting trained’ for FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is over the moon as she’s trained by an MMA fighter to showcase her martial arts for the FIFA tournament in Qatar next month

According to The Sun, the model will accompany Ronaldo’s for his final World Cup and hence, she’s been taking “private lessons from MMA fighter Lincoln Strong at the Cheshire mansion.

The influence, who is fond of ballet and regularly posts about it on Instagram, seemed to keep her “new passion” under wraps.

However, her martial arts teacher shared a short video on IG as he wrote, “Some pads with Georgina – getting better every time.”

Earlier, the model also posed with Strong as he posted on his social media handle and said, “Great morning filming for @netflixes today for @georginagio documentary.”

Netflix has reportedly confirmed that the second series of I Am Georgina will return soon, but hasn’t announced date yet.

Meanwhile, the new season will show the “grief of the family” following the death of her son back in April earlier this year.

For the unversed, the first series was premiered in 190 countries on January 27.

More From Entertainment:

Eddie Redmayne gushes over his parents in a candid interview

Eddie Redmayne gushes over his parents in a candid interview
Harry Potter star Ralph Fiennes speaks in favour of JK Rowling over ‘verbal abuse’

Harry Potter star Ralph Fiennes speaks in favour of JK Rowling over ‘verbal abuse’
King Charles III decides to remove Prince Harry and Andrew as Counsellors of State?

King Charles III decides to remove Prince Harry and Andrew as Counsellors of State?
Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian splash $14.5m for a new sweet home

Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian splash $14.5m for a new sweet home
Holly Willoughby feels ‘proud’ to have a supportive sister amid 'queue-gate' scandal

Holly Willoughby feels ‘proud’ to have a supportive sister amid 'queue-gate' scandal
Victoria Beckham proud of David as he queued to pay respects to late Queen

Victoria Beckham proud of David as he queued to pay respects to late Queen
Boxer Tyson Fury to release 'Sweet Caroline' remake for charity

Boxer Tyson Fury to release 'Sweet Caroline' remake for charity
Meghan Markle reveals interesting details about her Hollywood life in new podcast

Meghan Markle reveals interesting details about her Hollywood life in new podcast
King Charles urged to decide Prince Harry’s royal future in UK Parliament

King Charles urged to decide Prince Harry’s royal future in UK Parliament
Victoria Beckham on Spice Girls reunion: 'There is no real chance’

Victoria Beckham on Spice Girls reunion: 'There is no real chance’
Holly Willoughby leads the ‘fashion queue’ in sweeping blush gown

Holly Willoughby leads the ‘fashion queue’ in sweeping blush gown

Olivia Wilde cuts an athletic figure in Harry Styles tour hoodie amid split drama

Olivia Wilde cuts an athletic figure in Harry Styles tour hoodie amid split drama