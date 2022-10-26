Position of Prince Harry discussed in House of Lords

The position of the Dukes of Sussex and York as Counsellors of State was discussed in the House of Lords.

In a question Viscount Stansgate said is "The Government happy to continue with a situation where the counsels of state and regency powers may be exercised by the Duke of York or the Duke of Sussex, one of whom has left public life and the other of whom has left the country? Is it not time for the Government to approach the King to see whether a sensible amendment can be made to this Act?"



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the US after stepping down from their royal duties.

Commenting on the discussion, royal biographer Angela Levin said, ”Good news. It's been long in coming."