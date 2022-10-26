 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West no longer 'billionaire' as Adidas terminates partnership

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 26, 2022

Kanye West has lost his billionaire status after Adidas decides to terminate their partnership.

The 45-year-old rapper is under fire for passing anti-semitic comments and hate speech.

The athletic company turned to its social media on Tuesday to announce the partnership end in an official statement.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the athletic company said in a statement Tuesday following West’s series of anti-Semitic comments.

“Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

The company accounted for $1.5 billion of West’s net worth. With its exit, Ye is now only worth $400 million, says Forbes.

Last week, Ye was also dropped by fashion brand Balenciaga.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle is 43 percent Nigerian

Meghan Markle is 43 percent Nigerian

Meghan Markle did not quit 'Deal or No Deal'

Meghan Markle did not quit 'Deal or No Deal'
Who can take position of Prince Harry as Counsellor of State?

Who can take position of Prince Harry as Counsellor of State?
Gunn, Safran named to lead DC film and TV studios

Gunn, Safran named to lead DC film and TV studios
Position of Prince Harry discussed in House of Lords

Position of Prince Harry discussed in House of Lords

Daniel Radcliffe talks about his struggle with ‘childhood fame’

Daniel Radcliffe talks about his struggle with ‘childhood fame’
Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez’s ‘getting trained’ for FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez’s ‘getting trained’ for FIFA World Cup
Eddie Redmayne gushes over his parents in a candid interview

Eddie Redmayne gushes over his parents in a candid interview
Harry Potter star Ralph Fiennes speaks in favour of JK Rowling over ‘verbal abuse’

Harry Potter star Ralph Fiennes speaks in favour of JK Rowling over ‘verbal abuse’
King Charles III decides to remove Prince Harry and Andrew as Counsellors of State?

King Charles III decides to remove Prince Harry and Andrew as Counsellors of State?
Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian splash $14.5m for a new sweet home

Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian splash $14.5m for a new sweet home
Holly Willoughby feels ‘proud’ to have a supportive sister amid 'queue-gate' scandal

Holly Willoughby feels ‘proud’ to have a supportive sister amid 'queue-gate' scandal