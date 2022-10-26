BLACKPINK 'Pink Venom' creates history on streaming platform: Deets inside

BLACKPINK with their music video Pink Venom has made incredible K-pop history for 2022.

On October 26, Soompi reported that BLACKPINK Pink Venom had crossed 400 million views counter on YouTube.

With this achievement, Pink Venom becomes the fastest music video of 2022 to hit 400 million views on YouTube in K-pop history.

Pink Venom achieved the milestone on October 25 and is now the 10th full group music video to reach this milestone.

Before Pink Venom, Playing With Fire, BOOMBAYAH, As If It’s Your Last, Whistle, DDU-DU DDU-DU, Kill This Love, How You Like That, Ice Cream, and Lovesick Girls all crossed 400 million views on the video streaming giant.

The music video Pink Venom was officially released on August 19, 2022, and it took only 67 days for this win.

BLACKPINK is a South Korean famous group consisting's of four members: Lisa, Rose, Jennie and Jisoo.

The group debuted with the album Square One under YG Entertainment in 2016.