Wednesday Oct 26 2022
Olivia Rodrigo collaborates with Glossier for limited-edition beauty collection

Wednesday Oct 26, 2022

Olivia Rodrigo's first-ever beauty partnership with Glossier released on October 25, 2022.

While the partnership was first announced it April, the launch officially kicked off on Tuesday. The collection is a limited-edition bundle made up of Rodrigo’s favourite products packaged in a custom mini bag in the singer’s signature lavender hue. It’s currently available on Glossier’s website for $68.

Talking about the collaboration, Olivia shared that her vibe was a natural, glowy look. “Less is more with skin care and makeup a lot of the time, and I’ve found when I keep things simple I feel the best too,” Rodrigo told Vogue earlier in October. “I love a natural and glowy look—when your skin just shines through, which is like, Glossier’s whole thing, and I love that.”

For this limited-edition collection, the brand’s signature baby pink is swapped out for a lavender shade. Inside the bag is the Ultralip, in a Rodrigo-inspired rosy-mauve shade called Pisces, and a Monochrome eyeshadow palette that shoppers can customize based on their own preferences and colouring, detailed Variety.

According to the outlet, aside from curated product drops, Rodrigo’s role as ambassador will also have the singer lend her creative vision to the brand for future initiatives — from social media content to marketing campaigns. Before officially partnering with Glossier, she worked with the brand on Vogue Beauty Secrets and red carpet looks for events such as the AMAs and Grammys.

The Déjà vu singer excitedly shared the news on her Instagram page with glimpses into the collection, which included the pile of signed beauty bags. In some photos, the crooner can be seen at the office checking out the products.


