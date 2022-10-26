King Charles on lack of vocational education in school: ‘great tragedy’

King Charles III hit out at the lack of vocational education in schools calling it ‘a great tragedy’ as he appeared on a TV episode.

The then-Prince of Wales was featured on an episode made for Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee by British ceramics maker Wemyss Ware.

During the episode, the now-King meets students from the Prince’s Foundation Building Craft Programme.

“I still think the great tragedy is the lack of vocational education in schools, actually not everybody is designed for the academic,” he said.

“I know from The Prince’s Trust, I have seen the difference we can make to people who have technical skills which we need all the time, I have the greatest admiration for people,” Charles added.

“I think that’s been the biggest problem, sometimes that is forgotten. Apprenticeships are vital but they just abandoned apprenticeships for some reason,” he added.

“It gives people intense satisfaction and reward.”