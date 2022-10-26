Meghan Markle lifts lid on mom Doria Ragland’s living arrangements

 
entertainment
Meghan Markle has finally offered fans some insight into the living arrangements of her mom Doria Ragland.

The Duchess of Sussex offered these insights while speaking to Issa Rae and Ziwe, on the Archetypes podcast.

While previously stated that Doria lives in an annexe, close to the main house where Meghan and Harry’s kids Archie and Lilibet live, those rumours have been laid to rest.

The royal made the admission while talking about bean pie and admitted, “Any time we go to that part of town where my mum now lives, I'm like 'Ooh pink boxes, let's get a bean pie' They are so good!”

This revelation comes years after questions about Doria’s living arrangements became public knowledge.

According to a report by Hello Magazine, her home features a green exterior, a bay window and even palm trees decorating either side of the walkway out front.

Doria appears to have inherited the humble abode from her late father, in her inheritance, that now is worth almost, £678,000.

It boasts two bedrooms and baths, but insights into interiors are shrouded in mystery as of yet. 

