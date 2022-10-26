 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Omega X alleged violence footage of CEO revealed: Report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 26, 2022

Omega X alleged violence footage of CEO revealed: Claims more
Omega X alleged violence footage of CEO revealed: Claims more

K-pop band Omega X agency Spire Entertainment has denied the allegation of violence against the group members.

SBS Entertainment reported that Omega X label Spire Entertainment has denied that its CEO assaulted the members of the band and said that the video surfaced on the internet related to the verbally and physically assaulted claimed the wrong facts.

On October 24, SBS Entertainment released a video in which a woman named Kang, CEO of Omega X label shouting at many men in a parking lot.

In a video, band member Jaehan can be seen kneeling on the floor and showing panic disorder signs. Kang shouted at Jaehan and said that "You’re so tired you can die? Old man, you should quit singing since you are sick every day."

When another bandmate asked the Kang to stop, she replied that “Have you ever cared for me when I was having a hard time?"

The video showed that women continuously abused Omega X members even they returned to the hotel, yelling in the hotel elevator, pulling off Jaehan's clothes, and throwing him onto the floor.

SBS Entertainment released the video after the group label denied the violence allegations against the Omega X member by its CEO.

On all this happened incident video, Spire Entertainment said that "There had been a misunderstanding."

The label further stated that "The incident happened as we were having a dinner after the group finished its monthlong tour from Guadalajara, Mexico to Los Angeles from Sept. 16 to Oct. 22, 2022."

More From Entertainment:

WATCH Taylor Swift rap to Eminem's hit song

WATCH Taylor Swift rap to Eminem's hit song
Prince Harry 'comfortable' with watching The Crown: 'Based on truth'

Prince Harry 'comfortable' with watching The Crown: 'Based on truth'
Prince Harry urged to 'never take a penny' from Netflix

Prince Harry urged to 'never take a penny' from Netflix
Katrina Kaif shares a glimpse into her mornings with beau Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif shares a glimpse into her mornings with beau Vicky Kaushal
King Charles looks more ‘relaxed’ meeting Rishi Sunak than Liz Truss

King Charles looks more ‘relaxed’ meeting Rishi Sunak than Liz Truss
King Charles, Diana drama on ‘The Crown’ defended: 'Sensationalism sells!'

King Charles, Diana drama on ‘The Crown’ defended: 'Sensationalism sells!'
'Not the way to make movies': James Cameron on Marvel, DC movies

'Not the way to make movies': James Cameron on Marvel, DC movies

Thai businesswoman buys Miss Universe pageant for $20 mln

Thai businesswoman buys Miss Universe pageant for $20 mln
King Charles warned Archie, Lilibet title row could be 'time bomb' for him

King Charles warned Archie, Lilibet title row could be 'time bomb' for him
‘Abuser’ Johnny Depp ‘not wanted’ in Hollywood: 'No tolerance!'

‘Abuser’ Johnny Depp ‘not wanted’ in Hollywood: 'No tolerance!'
Kim Kardashian worried about kids amid Kanye West controversy

Kim Kardashian worried about kids amid Kanye West controversy

Salman Khan makes first public appearance after dengue fever: Details inside

Salman Khan makes first public appearance after dengue fever: Details inside