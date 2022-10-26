 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s ambition ‘burning a hole in her principles'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 26, 2022

file footage

Meghan Markle’s recent comments bashing her short-lived gig on Deal or No Deal has generated much backlash, and a royal expert has now added more, saying that the Duchess’ ‘ambition’ has made her ‘burn a hole in her principles’

The Duchess of Sussex’s comments on the previous episode of Archetypes made headlines for all the wrong reasons, with many industry insiders coming out to slam her for putting down a job that put her on screen.

Adding to the criticism, Ulrika Jonsson wrote in The Sun, “Whatever Meghan wants to argue were the motivations of the show’s producers, these were roles created for whichever woman wanted to step up to the plate and grab the opportunity. And that’s exactly what it was: an opportunity.”

“She may not want to admit it, but Meghan clearly saw it as one and was willing to sacrifice her overwhelming cerebral capabilities to be seen on screen and take her chances,” Jonsson further said.

“If she’s so smart, clever, wise and savvy, why did she not object at the time to her own perception of what she would be representing and what she would be viewed as?” the royal commentator questioned.

Jonsson then presented her own answer, writing, “She didn’t because she had ambition burning a hole in her principles and she was quite willing to use that role as a steppingstone to bigger and better things.”

