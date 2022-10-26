 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Timothée Chalamet: 'blindsided by how big 'Dune' was'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 26, 2022

Timothée Chalamet: blindsided by how big Dune was
Timothée Chalamet: 'blindsided by how big 'Dune' was'

Dune star Timothée Chalamet did not know how successful the movie would end up, according to Page Six.

As per the report, The King actor revealed, "It's something you don't get to do with movies — revisit," he says during their talk about the difference between shooting films and actors who do live theater.

"Actually though, I'm feeling that with 'Dune,'" he muses. "Speaking about how cycles match life. I was younger when I did it the first time and was kind of blindsided by how big that movie was. And now, as [his character] Paul Atreides becomes more sure on his heels, I feel more sure on my heels, too."

On the other hand, Chalamet asked her co-star Taylor Russell what drives her to want to be an actor, and she replied, "Well, I wanted to be a ballerina first… I wanted to be a ballerina, and I always loved movies. I would watch movies and go to my room, and then I would try to recite what I remembered from them."

Timothée Chalamet further said that he feels more confident for Dune's sequel, which is currently in shoot.

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez hopes sharing her mental health struggles in documentary will help people

Selena Gomez hopes sharing her mental health struggles in documentary will help people

Royal Family blasted for ‘glaring failure’ among staffers

Royal Family blasted for ‘glaring failure’ among staffers
Amber Heard replaced by another actor in ‘Aquaman 2’?

Amber Heard replaced by another actor in ‘Aquaman 2’?
Johnny Depp offered $300M to return to 'Pirates of the Caribbean 6': Insider

Johnny Depp offered $300M to return to 'Pirates of the Caribbean 6': Insider

‘Heartbroken’ Prince Harry bashes society’s suppression of trauma

‘Heartbroken’ Prince Harry bashes society’s suppression of trauma
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly working on troubled relationship while planning wedding

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly working on troubled relationship while planning wedding

Royal family relative appears in pizza ad, jokes he has ‘friends in high places’

Royal family relative appears in pizza ad, jokes he has ‘friends in high places’

Kate Middleton reacts as she takes new patronage

Kate Middleton reacts as she takes new patronage
Gerard Pique girlfriend reportedly thinks Shakira attacked her in new song

Gerard Pique girlfriend reportedly thinks Shakira attacked her in new song

Selena Gomez discloses what drives her into ‘depression’ ahead of documentary release

Selena Gomez discloses what drives her into ‘depression’ ahead of documentary release

‘Shameful’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘running circles’ around Netflix

‘Shameful’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘running circles’ around Netflix
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle walking ‘very thin line’ with King Charles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle walking ‘very thin line’ with King Charles