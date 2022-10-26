 
Iqra Aziz retracts project with Feroze Khan to show support towards Aliza Sultan Khan

Iqra Aziz was starred in Pinjra alongside Feroze Khan and Imran Ashraf, directed and produced by Wajahat Rauf. In the light of recent domestic violence accusations on the veteran actor, the Khuda aur Mohabbat actress has decided to call off the project to express her support to Aliza Sultan Khan.

Taking to her Instagram, Iqra wrote, ‘To stay in the face of injustice is to side with the oppressor. In lieu of the situation regarding domestic violence, I have made the difficult but necessary decision to retract my project with Feroze Khan as a sign of support for victims of domestic abuse.’


She further added, ‘I support Alizeh Sultan for seeking justice, more strength and power to you.’

Iqra was last seen in Khuda Aur Mohabbat season 3 alongside Feroze Khan in which both of them were seen sharing a wonderful chemistry.

Yasir Hussain, married to Iqra Aziz also extended his support to Aliza yesterday as he condemned the filthy act and revised the pact of raising better men who’re genuinely kind and don’t treat women like objects. 



