 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Gap dumps Yeezy products from stores amid Ye anti-Semitic backlash

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 26, 2022

Gap dumps Yeezy products from stores amid Ye anti-Semitic backlash
Gap dumps Yeezy products from stores amid Ye anti-Semitic backlash

Gap Inc. promptly removed Kanye West-backed Yeezy merchandise from the stores, despite ruling out the decision earlier, and also moved to shut down its website YeezyGap.com, as per CNN.

“Our former partner’s recent remarks and behavior further underscore why we are taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product from our stores,” the retailer said.

The Donda rapper was under fire for his recent anti-Semitic rants, which led several A-list brands to cut ties with him.

“Antisemitism, racism, and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values. On behalf of our customers, employees and shareholders, we are partnering with organizations that combat hate and discrimination,” Gap announced.

Moreover, Foot Locker also dropped Yeezy merchandise, saying while it remains “a partner with Adidas and carry a wide assortment of their collections – we will not be supporting any future Yeezy product drops, and we have instructed our retail operators to pull any existing product from our shelves and digital sites.”

Earlier, Ye cut his partnership with Gap due to “substantial noncompliance.” Gap confirmed the decision on the same day. However, the company decided to sell Kanye West-designed clothing line in the first half of 2023, which is now reversed.

More From Entertainment:

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith’s niece Jade addresses nepotism in Hollywood

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith’s niece Jade addresses nepotism in Hollywood
Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson open up about filing restraining order against alleged female stalker

Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson open up about filing restraining order against alleged female stalker
Selena Gomez hopes sharing her mental health struggles in documentary will help people

Selena Gomez hopes sharing her mental health struggles in documentary will help people

Royal Family blasted for ‘glaring failure’ among staffers

Royal Family blasted for ‘glaring failure’ among staffers
Amber Heard replaced by another actor in ‘Aquaman 2’?

Amber Heard replaced by another actor in ‘Aquaman 2’?
Johnny Depp offered $300M to return to 'Pirates of the Caribbean 6': Insider

Johnny Depp offered $300M to return to 'Pirates of the Caribbean 6': Insider

Adidas claims sole ownership of Yeezy rebutting Kanye West partnership

Adidas claims sole ownership of Yeezy rebutting Kanye West partnership
‘Heartbroken’ Prince Harry bashes society’s suppression of trauma

‘Heartbroken’ Prince Harry bashes society’s suppression of trauma
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly working on troubled relationship while planning wedding

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly working on troubled relationship while planning wedding

Royal family relative appears in pizza ad, jokes he has ‘friends in high places’

Royal family relative appears in pizza ad, jokes he has ‘friends in high places’

Kate Middleton reacts as she takes new patronage

Kate Middleton reacts as she takes new patronage
Gerard Pique girlfriend reportedly thinks Shakira attacked her in new song

Gerard Pique girlfriend reportedly thinks Shakira attacked her in new song