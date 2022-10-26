Gap dumps Yeezy products from stores amid Ye anti-Semitic backlash

Gap Inc. promptly removed Kanye West-backed Yeezy merchandise from the stores, despite ruling out the decision earlier, and also moved to shut down its website YeezyGap.com, as per CNN.



“Our former partner’s recent remarks and behavior further underscore why we are taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product from our stores,” the retailer said.

The Donda rapper was under fire for his recent anti-Semitic rants, which led several A-list brands to cut ties with him.

“Antisemitism, racism, and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values. On behalf of our customers, employees and shareholders, we are partnering with organizations that combat hate and discrimination,” Gap announced.

Moreover, Foot Locker also dropped Yeezy merchandise, saying while it remains “a partner with Adidas and carry a wide assortment of their collections – we will not be supporting any future Yeezy product drops, and we have instructed our retail operators to pull any existing product from our shelves and digital sites.”

Earlier, Ye cut his partnership with Gap due to “substantial noncompliance.” Gap confirmed the decision on the same day. However, the company decided to sell Kanye West-designed clothing line in the first half of 2023, which is now reversed.