Wednesday Oct 26 2022
Gerard Pique girlfriend reportedly thinks Shakira attacked her in new song

Wednesday Oct 26, 2022

Gerard Pique’s new flame Clara Chia Marti reportedly believes that Shakira has targeted her in her hotly released track Monotonia.

The 23-year-old believes that the lyrics of the song target her as fans of the Waka Waka singer called her homewrecker after its release, revealed journalist Jordi Martin.

Martin said during the program Socialité, "They tell me that Clara no longer even goes to work at the Kosmos headquarters, but works from home.”

“She is not strong enough,” the journalist added.

However, the outlet shared that several fans of the former couple have come to Marti’s defense noting that she should not be attacked for Pique’s action.

Several social media users pointed out that it was Pique who broke up with Shakira after their 12-year-long relationship and Marti should not be blamed for this.

Meanwhile, in the hit track, the mother-of-two sings, “It wasn’t your fault, nor was it mine. It was monotony’s fault. I never said anything but it hurt me. I knew this would happen.”

“It’s a necessary goodbye. What used to be incredible became routine. Your lips don’t taste of anything to me. Now it’s the complete opposite.”

“You left me because of your narcissism. You forgot what you used to be. Distant with your attitude, and that filled me with worry. You didn’t give even half. I know I gave more than you.”

