 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly working on troubled relationship while planning wedding

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 26, 2022

File Footage 

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are working on their struggling relationship while also planning their nuptials as per recent reports.

The rapper and the Jennifer's Body actor tend to have a “lot of ups and downs” but they are still making their romance work, an insider spilled to Us Weekly.

“Megan and MGK haven’t set a date yet but they’re secretly planning their wedding. They’re working on it and also working hard on themselves,” the source said.

“They’ve worked on their problems and worked really hard to get to the place where they are today. It’s still a struggle at times and they tend to have a lot of ups and downs.

“He is making a lot of effort to be more mature. He’s not always easy to deal with. He still has this teenage side to him,” the insider added.

Previously, some fans speculated that Kelly and Fox have broken up after the rapper was nowhere to be seen on the Transformers star Instagram’s feed.

Now, the insider claimed that there was a point “months ago” where Fox was “beyond done” with MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker.

“There was a point months ago where she was beyond done with him. She was fed up with his BS. It got really bad between them,” the source said.

“He loves her so much and was the one that pushed to make it work. He wanted it to work and wanted them to be a happy couple. She was having a hard time, but things have turned around.”

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez hopes sharing her mental health struggles in documentary will help people

Selena Gomez hopes sharing her mental health struggles in documentary will help people

Royal Family blasted for ‘glaring failure’ among staffers

Royal Family blasted for ‘glaring failure’ among staffers
Amber Heard replaced by another actor in ‘Aquaman 2’?

Amber Heard replaced by another actor in ‘Aquaman 2’?
Johnny Depp offered $300M to return to 'Pirates of the Caribbean 6': Insider

Johnny Depp offered $300M to return to 'Pirates of the Caribbean 6': Insider

‘Heartbroken’ Prince Harry bashes society’s suppression of trauma

‘Heartbroken’ Prince Harry bashes society’s suppression of trauma
Royal family relative appears in pizza ad, jokes he has ‘friends in high places’

Royal family relative appears in pizza ad, jokes he has ‘friends in high places’

Kate Middleton reacts as she takes new patronage

Kate Middleton reacts as she takes new patronage
Gerard Pique girlfriend reportedly thinks Shakira attacked her in new song

Gerard Pique girlfriend reportedly thinks Shakira attacked her in new song

Selena Gomez discloses what drives her into ‘depression’ ahead of documentary release

Selena Gomez discloses what drives her into ‘depression’ ahead of documentary release

‘Shameful’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘running circles’ around Netflix

‘Shameful’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘running circles’ around Netflix
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle walking ‘very thin line’ with King Charles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle walking ‘very thin line’ with King Charles
King Charles breaks tradition with Rishi Sunak's appointment

King Charles breaks tradition with Rishi Sunak's appointment