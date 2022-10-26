 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 26 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Heartbroken’ Prince Harry bashes society’s suppression of trauma

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 26, 2022

‘Heartbroken’ Prince Harry bashes society’s suppression of trauma
‘Heartbroken’ Prince Harry bashes society’s suppression of trauma

Prince Harry has just broken down his heartbreak over seeing society’s collective trauma ‘overflow’.

Prince Harry issued these shocking insights in his latest appearance for CEO Alexi Robichaux.

According to The Sun, he told Robichaux, “I think we are a product of our upbringing and what we're exposed to as young kids.”

“The majority of us, in this room, especially as far as I'm concerned...99.9 per cent of people on planet earth right now are dealing with some kind of unresolved grief, trauma or loss.”

“And most of that we suppress, society doesn't really encourage us to bring it to the surface.”

“But if we are not aware of that, we don't have the self awareness of how we got to where we got to, why we react the way we do, our mood swings, our upbringing, what we saw, what we experienced, what happened to us, as opposed to what's wrong with us - then we're part of the problem and not the solution’.”

Before concluding he also added, “I want to be the best leader I can be, I want to be the best boss I can be, I want to be the best father I can be, and I want to be the best friend and the best buddy to whoever wants to be my friend and my buddy.”

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard replaced by another actor in ‘Aquaman 2’?

Amber Heard replaced by another actor in ‘Aquaman 2’?
Johnny Depp offered $300M to return to 'Pirates of the Caribbean 6': Insider

Johnny Depp offered $300M to return to 'Pirates of the Caribbean 6': Insider

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly working on troubled relationship while planning wedding

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly working on troubled relationship while planning wedding

Royal family relative appears in pizza ad, jokes he has ‘friends in high places’

Royal family relative appears in pizza ad, jokes he has ‘friends in high places’

Kate Middleton reacts as she takes new patronage

Kate Middleton reacts as she takes new patronage
Gerard Pique girlfriend reportedly thinks Shakira attacked her in new song

Gerard Pique girlfriend reportedly thinks Shakira attacked her in new song

Selena Gomez discloses what drives her into ‘depression’ ahead of documentary release

Selena Gomez discloses what drives her into ‘depression’ ahead of documentary release

‘Shameful’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘running circles’ around Netflix

‘Shameful’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘running circles’ around Netflix
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle walking ‘very thin line’ with King Charles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle walking ‘very thin line’ with King Charles
King Charles breaks tradition with Rishi Sunak's appointment

King Charles breaks tradition with Rishi Sunak's appointment
Taylor Swift haters ripped over ‘Anti-Hero’ criticism: ‘Leave her alone’

Taylor Swift haters ripped over ‘Anti-Hero’ criticism: ‘Leave her alone’
Gap reverses to keep Kanye West products amid anti-Semitic backlash

Gap reverses to keep Kanye West products amid anti-Semitic backlash