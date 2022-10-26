‘Heartbroken’ Prince Harry bashes society’s suppression of trauma

Prince Harry has just broken down his heartbreak over seeing society’s collective trauma ‘overflow’.

Prince Harry issued these shocking insights in his latest appearance for CEO Alexi Robichaux.

According to The Sun, he told Robichaux, “I think we are a product of our upbringing and what we're exposed to as young kids.”

“The majority of us, in this room, especially as far as I'm concerned...99.9 per cent of people on planet earth right now are dealing with some kind of unresolved grief, trauma or loss.”

“And most of that we suppress, society doesn't really encourage us to bring it to the surface.”

“But if we are not aware of that, we don't have the self awareness of how we got to where we got to, why we react the way we do, our mood swings, our upbringing, what we saw, what we experienced, what happened to us, as opposed to what's wrong with us - then we're part of the problem and not the solution’.”

Before concluding he also added, “I want to be the best leader I can be, I want to be the best boss I can be, I want to be the best father I can be, and I want to be the best friend and the best buddy to whoever wants to be my friend and my buddy.”