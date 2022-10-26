 
Wednesday Oct 26 2022
Amber Heard replaced by another actor in ‘Aquaman 2’?

Wednesday Oct 26, 2022

Amber Heard has reportedly been replaced by another actor in the most anticipated film Aquaman 2 following her humiliating loss in Johnny Depp libel case.

The identity of the actor who has taken place of The Rum Diary star in the film titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, is being kept under wraps, according to Youtuber Syl Abdul.

Spanish media outlet Marca reported that the Youtuber claimed that all actors have returned for the reshoot of the Jason Momoa starrer except for Heard.

Abdul said that he is unable to identify the new lead that Warner Bros. have onboard to play the role of Mera during the most recent round of filming.

He also alleged that the entertainment studio is trying to hide the identity of the actor that they have reportedly casted in place of Heard.

The famed Youtuber previously provided a scoop that Ben Affleck would return as Batman in the James Wan directorial, which was later confirmed by Momoa.

During the bombshell defamation case of the former lovers, Heard claimed that Warner Bros. expressed disinterest in working with her in the superhero film in the aftermath of her messy divorce from Depp.

Heard said that her role in the movie was “cut down” after Depp’s team labelled her a “liar” over her domestic abuse claims against him.

