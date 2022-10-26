 
Wednesday Oct 26 2022
Royal Family blasted for ‘glaring failure’ among staffers

Wednesday Oct 26, 2022

Royals have just been accused of making a ‘glaring blunder and failure’ with staffers from Buckingham Palace.

According to a report by Express UK, this revelation has been brought to light by a senior source from Buckingham Palace.

They claimed, “We’ve still got a little way to go… but we have achieved a 9.6. We recognise we’re not where we want.”

“Her Majesty and the Royal Family have promoted and embraced the diversity of our nation and that of the Commonwealth.”

Before concluding the insider also weighed in, adding “We recognise that our workforce needs to reflect the communities that we serve so that leadership is not just coming from the Lord Chamberlain’s Committee, but it’s coming from across the royal family as well.”

