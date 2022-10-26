Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson open up about filing restraining order against alleged female stalker

 
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have recently spoken up about seeking a restraining order against a woman for allegedly stalking the couple.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast via Daily Mail, the Coldplay front-man claimed that woman is stalking him as she’s convinced that she’s married to him. It also said that the woman “has repeatedly tried to enter his LA home under the delusion that she lives there”.

Martin also added that the alleged stalker is said to have posted on social media that Fifty Shades of Grey star was “employing black magic to cause her physical suffering”.

The singer mentioned that he was subjected to “continuous and incredibly distressing harassment by the woman” and that he “never had any type of relationship (personal or professional) with her; he has never met nor spoken with her”.

Martin’s court filing stated, “The harassment began in April 2022 via social media (including her public Facebook and Twitter accounts) and in recent months has increased in number and severity of the harassment itself.”

Nevertheless, the musician has now secured a decision from a judge ordering the “stalker” to stay 100 feet away from both Johnson and Martin.

Meanwhile, Johnson and Martin began dating in 2017 and have always been private of their relationship. 

