 
pakistan
Wednesday Oct 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Farah Gogi caused no harm to national kitty: ACE Punjab

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 26, 2022

Farah Khan, a close friend of former first lady Bushra Bibi. — Instagram/@f.khan21
Farah Khan, a close friend of former first lady Bushra Bibi. — Instagram/@f.khan21

  • Lahore High Court disposes of petition against Farah Gujjar.
  • ACE says she caused no loss to the national exchequer.
  • Farah, was accused of forming company and getting a 10-acre plot.

LAHORE: Punjab's Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Wednesday issued a clean chit to Farah Khan — a close friend of former first lady Bushra Bibi — in a corruption case filed against her.

The ACE, in the report filed at the Lahore High Court (LHC), maintained that the corruption case against Farah and her mother had been dismissed and no further investigation was required in the case related to either of them.

LHC Justice Faisal Zaman heard a petition filed against Farah — aka Farah Gogi — and her mother.

The report said Farah, who was accused of purchasing land by using her political influence, had caused no loss to the national exchequer.

Resultantly, the court disposed of the petition and declared it "ineffective" on the basis of the report submitted by ACE Punjab.

Farah and her mother were accused of forming a company and getting a 10-acre plot allotted in the Faisalabad Special Economic Zone for only Rs83 million when its actual worth was Rs600 million. The company buying the plot also had to have a value of Rs2 billion to acquire the plot.

More From Pakistan:

Arshad Sharif shot at from close range, murder premeditated: Faisal Vawda

Arshad Sharif shot at from close range, murder premeditated: Faisal Vawda
More Sindh Police personnel to leave for Islamabad ahead of PTI's long march

More Sindh Police personnel to leave for Islamabad ahead of PTI's long march
Khan dubs Islamabad march as Pakistan's 'biggest freedom movement'

Khan dubs Islamabad march as Pakistan's 'biggest freedom movement'
Saudi crown prince orders releasing Pakistanis imprisoned for rioting at Masjid-e-Nabawi

Saudi crown prince orders releasing Pakistanis imprisoned for rioting at Masjid-e-Nabawi
Investigating the murder of an investigative journalist

Investigating the murder of an investigative journalist
PM Shehbaz slams Imran Khan for 'petty politics' over journalist's killing

PM Shehbaz slams Imran Khan for 'petty politics' over journalist's killing
PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for maiden trip to China on Nov 1

PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for maiden trip to China on Nov 1
Arshad Sharif killing: Kenyan cop claims they were fired upon first

Arshad Sharif killing: Kenyan cop claims they were fired upon first
SC rejects govt's request to immediately stop PTI's long march, advises talks with Imran Khan

SC rejects govt's request to immediately stop PTI's long march, advises talks with Imran Khan
No other option but to file charge sheet after Nov 10 in contempt case: ECP

No other option but to file charge sheet after Nov 10 in contempt case: ECP
UN urges Kenyan authorities to probe Arshad Sharif's death

UN urges Kenyan authorities to probe Arshad Sharif's death
Tenth poliovirus sample detected from Bannu, countrywide tally rises to 32

Tenth poliovirus sample detected from Bannu, countrywide tally rises to 32