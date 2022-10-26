Farah Gogi caused no harm to national kitty: ACE Punjab

Farah Khan, a close friend of former first lady Bushra Bibi. — Instagram/@f.khan21

Lahore High Court disposes of petition against Farah Gujjar.

ACE says she caused no loss to the national exchequer.

Farah, was accused of forming company and getting a 10-acre plot.

LAHORE: Punjab's Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Wednesday issued a clean chit to Farah Khan — a close friend of former first lady Bushra Bibi — in a corruption case filed against her.

The ACE, in the report filed at the Lahore High Court (LHC), maintained that the corruption case against Farah and her mother had been dismissed and no further investigation was required in the case related to either of them.

LHC Justice Faisal Zaman heard a petition filed against Farah — aka Farah Gogi — and her mother.

The report said Farah, who was accused of purchasing land by using her political influence, had caused no loss to the national exchequer.

Resultantly, the court disposed of the petition and declared it "ineffective" on the basis of the report submitted by ACE Punjab.

Farah and her mother were accused of forming a company and getting a 10-acre plot allotted in the Faisalabad Special Economic Zone for only Rs83 million when its actual worth was Rs600 million. The company buying the plot also had to have a value of Rs2 billion to acquire the plot.