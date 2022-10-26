Dame Judi Dench refuses to retire from acting despite struggling with health: Read

Dame Judi Dench has recently shared about her health, saying she cannot read or write due to her advanced macular degeneration.



According to The Sun, the actress got candid about her health struggles in a new interview with BBC’s Louis Theroux and admitted that it’s bad, however she said she won’t be retiring “anytime soon”.

“I don’t want to retire. I’m not doing anything much at the moment because I can’t see,” said the Academy Award winner

The Skyfall star described, “It’s bad, bad enough. Bad enough in that you’re quite fuzzy.”

Dench mentioned that she had taught herself “a new way of learning” following suffering from AMD, a common condition that affects the middle part of your vision.

“I have a photographic memory so a person saying to me, ‘This is your line’ I can do that. And I have many people who can help me. Nevertheless, I realise that I need to know where it is on the page. I’ll teach myself a way, I know I will. So long as I don’t trip over doing it,” explained the 87-year-old.

Dench also disclosed that she recently asked her partner David Mills to cut up her food for her as she couldn't see it on her plate while out on an important dinner.

“He cut it up and handed something to me on a fork and that's the way I ate it,” remarked the Belfast actress.

Dench said that this condition happened after she had a “frightful fall” at her home earlier this year.

“I tripped over the carpet, and there was nobody in the house and I was lying on the ground unable to get up for half an hour,’ she told Saga magazine in other interview.

The James Bond actress confessed that keeping her “independence is becoming very difficult as she grows older”.

Meanwhile, her partner Mills and daughter Finty Williams live nearby her home.