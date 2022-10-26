Jesse Williams cast in season 3 of Only Murders in the Building

Jesse Williams is ready to join the cast of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building for season 3 as a “recurring role”.



According to official character description obtained by Entertainment Weekly, Williams will play “a documentarian with a particular interest in the case, that Steve Martin (Charles), Selena Gomez (Mabel) and Martin Short (Oliver) are working on.

In previous seasons, the comedy-mystery series revolves around three friends, living in the same building in NY City and they are shown bonding over “their love of true crime”.

Apart from Williams, Paul Rudd will also feature in this new season.

For the unversed, the former Grey Anatomy star earned a Tony Award nomination in his Broadway debut in revival of Take Me Out this year. He starred in other series including The Cabin in the Woods, Little Fires Everywwhere, Brooklyn’s Finest and Secret Headquarters.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Williams will next be seen in Your Place or Mine with Reese Witherspoon.