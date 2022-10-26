 
Karan Johar asks his twins to 'do namaste' to paparazzi

Karan Johar was spotted asking his twin children, Yash and Roohi, to 'do namaste' to paparazzi in a recent video as he arrived with his kids at the Mumbai airport, as reported by Hindustan Times.

A paparazzo account posted a video of Karan Johar arriving at the airport with his children. Karan walked with Yash and Roohi along with a bouncer. Karan wore a black tracksuit with a skull and bone print and carried a black bag while his kids wore a light blue denim jacket with dark blue pants and white sneakers.

Karan stopped to get pictures clicked by the paparazzi and asked his kids to greet the photographers. While leaving, Karan said, "Bye, bye. Happy Diwali," and went inside the airport.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is all set to make his direction comeback with the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which would star Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film is set to release in February next year.

