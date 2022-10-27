 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 27 2022
By
Web Desk

'Meghan’s life story seems to be dropped in many parts on her podcasts'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 27, 2022

Meghan’s life story seems to be dropped in many parts on her podcasts

A professional voice analyst and body language expert has shared her opinion on Meghan Markle's new Archetypes podcast.

The Duchess of Sussex's latest installment of Archetypes on Spotify released on Tuesday. 

Judi James told Express UK: "Meghan’s life story seems to be dropped in many parts each week on her podcasts. "

She continued: "Each one that comes out seems engineered to reveal some new detail or fact of her life and it is those ‘reveals’ that seem to hit the headlines even more than the points she is discussing. They also seem to promote the feeling that we are being invited to get to know her piece-by-piece, like a huge jigsaw puzzle."

"With this podcast we get three key Meghan reveals or glimpses, although these ones are much lighter on the tears and sadness over her own suffering and pain and either more upbeat and positive or more suitable for the gossip mags.

Judi explained: "There is also a ‘break’ in the recording where we are allowed to hear Meghan and her guests chatting as though off-mic and she reveals that she stopped drinking coffee while she was in the UK."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry 'setting himself up to be thought leader'

Prince Harry 'setting himself up to be thought leader'
Meghan Markle determined to keep 'blonde bimbo' trope alive

Meghan Markle determined to keep 'blonde bimbo' trope alive
Jesse Williams cast in season 3 of Only Murders in the Building

Jesse Williams cast in season 3 of Only Murders in the Building
Will Smith seemingly trying to fix Chris Rock months after Oscars slapgate

Will Smith seemingly trying to fix Chris Rock months after Oscars slapgate
Hailey Bieber on competing with Kardashian-Jenner sisters: ‘space for everybody’

Hailey Bieber on competing with Kardashian-Jenner sisters: ‘space for everybody’
Dame Judi Dench refuses to retire from acting despite struggling with health: Read

Dame Judi Dench refuses to retire from acting despite struggling with health: Read
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith’s niece Jade addresses nepotism in Hollywood

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith’s niece Jade addresses nepotism in Hollywood
Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson open up about filing restraining order against alleged female stalker

Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson open up about filing restraining order against alleged female stalker
Selena Gomez hopes sharing her mental health struggles in documentary will help people

Selena Gomez hopes sharing her mental health struggles in documentary will help people

Meghan Markle 'bold' jumpsuit sells out following Duchess shopping spree

Meghan Markle 'bold' jumpsuit sells out following Duchess shopping spree
Meghan Markle warned her interview will have 'eyebrows raised'

Meghan Markle warned her interview will have 'eyebrows raised'
Royal Family blasted for ‘glaring failure’ among staffers

Royal Family blasted for ‘glaring failure’ among staffers