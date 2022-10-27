 
Jennifer Aniston rejected Matthew Perry proposal years before 'Friends'

Jennifer Aniston always saw Matthew Perry as a friend, he reveals.

The actor goes down the memory lane to recall the first time he met Aniston, prior to working together on Friends.

Perry admits in his memoir that he was “immediately taken” by her presence.

“It was clear that this made her think I liked her too much, or in the wrong kind of way,” he writes in the book, out Nov. 1.

When Perry asked her out, Jennifer established that she wanted to be friends.

“[We] can’t be friends!" Perry told her.

The duo was eventually “able to sail right past the past and focus on the fact that they had both gotten the best job Hollywood had to offer.”

