 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West ‘Essentials’ disappears from Apple music

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 27, 2022

Kanye West ‘Essentials’ disappears from Apple music
Kanye West ‘Essentials’ disappears from Apple music 

Kanye West continues to lose several major business deals following his anti-Semitic remarks controversy.

The rapper, who also goes by Ye has been removed from Apple Music, it has been reported.

West’s Essentials Playlist on the streaming platform has been removed, indicating the streaming giant is also cuttings ties with the rapper after his offensive comments for the Jewish community.

Apple Music have not yet commented on the matter.

West, 45, has been facing harsh consequences of his anti-Semitic outbursts as he had several partnerships dropped.

After Balenciaga, GAP and Vogue, Adidas also ended their long their partnership with rapper. He has been dropped by his lawyers in Kim Kardashian divorce case as well as by talent agency CAA.

West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were banned, with the social media platforms stating they removed his posts that online users condemned as anti-Semitic.

More From Entertainment:

Will Smith clicks rare photo with The Lakers, talks about ‘togetherness, gratitude’

Will Smith clicks rare photo with The Lakers, talks about ‘togetherness, gratitude’
Britney Spears’ fans fear another conservatorship awaits her

Britney Spears’ fans fear another conservatorship awaits her
Prince Andrew urged to admit he was ‘used’ by sex-trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell

Prince Andrew urged to admit he was ‘used’ by sex-trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell
Ghislaine Maxwell 'destroyed' Queen Elizabeth's last year of life

Ghislaine Maxwell 'destroyed' Queen Elizabeth's last year of life
King Charles III to hand over ‘unprecedented’ royal role to Kate Middleton

King Charles III to hand over ‘unprecedented’ royal role to Kate Middleton
Rihanna sets red carpet on fire with fiery look at ‘Wakanda Forever’ premiere

Rihanna sets red carpet on fire with fiery look at ‘Wakanda Forever’ premiere
Matthew Perry apologises for his comments about Keanu Reeves

Matthew Perry apologises for his comments about Keanu Reeves
Selena Gomez tests positive for Covid 19 ahead of documentary release

Selena Gomez tests positive for Covid 19 ahead of documentary release
Kanye West says he ‘had to cut ties with’ himself

Kanye West says he ‘had to cut ties with’ himself
Prince Harry’s failure to criticise ‘The Crown' slammed by experts

Prince Harry’s failure to criticise ‘The Crown' slammed by experts
Skechers crew kick out Kanye West after showing up ‘unannounced’

Skechers crew kick out Kanye West after showing up ‘unannounced’
Prince William’s latest project has ‘upset’ locals in South Eastern England

Prince William’s latest project has ‘upset’ locals in South Eastern England