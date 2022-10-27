Kanye West ‘Essentials’ disappears from Apple music

Kanye West continues to lose several major business deals following his anti-Semitic remarks controversy.

The rapper, who also goes by Ye has been removed from Apple Music, it has been reported.

West’s Essentials Playlist on the streaming platform has been removed, indicating the streaming giant is also cuttings ties with the rapper after his offensive comments for the Jewish community.

Apple Music have not yet commented on the matter.

West, 45, has been facing harsh consequences of his anti-Semitic outbursts as he had several partnerships dropped.

After Balenciaga, GAP and Vogue, Adidas also ended their long their partnership with rapper. He has been dropped by his lawyers in Kim Kardashian divorce case as well as by talent agency CAA.

West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were banned, with the social media platforms stating they removed his posts that online users condemned as anti-Semitic.