Prince Harry's memoir 'his way of whining that he won’t ever be King'

Prince Harry revealed the title of his upcoming highly-anticipated memoir, Spare, on Thursday, October 27, and Piers Morgan has slammed him for ‘whining’ about his status in the royal family with it.



Taking to Twitter to lambast the Duke of Sussex for his choice of title, a clear reference to the famous phrase ‘heir and spare’ often used to refer to the two royal brothers Prince William and Prince Harry, Morgan labelled him ‘petulant, selfish, and greedy’.

In a reply to his first tweet about Prince Harry’s memoir, Daily Mail’s Meghan McCain asked Morgan, “I’m not as plugged into this as Brits are clearly - but the title seems like a troll… is this your take?”

Morgan took this as an opportunity to hurl more criticism at Prince Harry, tweeting, “100%. It’s based on the phrase ‘heir and a spare’ and is Harry’s way of whining that he won’t ever be King.”

The comments came just hours after Prince Harry’s publishers, Penguin Random House, announced that the Prince’s upcoming tell-all will be titled Spare and also revealed the cover image for the book.