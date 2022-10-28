 
entertainment
Friday Oct 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry's memoir 'his way of whining that he won’t ever be King'

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 28, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry revealed the title of his upcoming highly-anticipated memoir, Spare, on Thursday, October 27, and Piers Morgan has slammed him for ‘whining’ about his status in the royal family with it.

Taking to Twitter to lambast the Duke of Sussex for his choice of title, a clear reference to the famous phrase ‘heir and spare’ often used to refer to the two royal brothers Prince William and Prince Harry, Morgan labelled him ‘petulant, selfish, and greedy’.

In a reply to his first tweet about Prince Harry’s memoir, Daily Mail’s Meghan McCain asked Morgan, “I’m not as plugged into this as Brits are clearly - but the title seems like a troll… is this your take?”

Morgan took this as an opportunity to hurl more criticism at Prince Harry, tweeting, “100%. It’s based on the phrase ‘heir and a spare’ and is Harry’s way of whining that he won’t ever be King.”

The comments came just hours after Prince Harry’s publishers, Penguin Random House, announced that the Prince’s upcoming tell-all will be titled Spare and also revealed the cover image for the book. 

More From Entertainment:

'Black Panther' sequel stars on late Chadwick Boseman: 'We made him proud'

'Black Panther' sequel stars on late Chadwick Boseman: 'We made him proud'
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Mohabbatein turns 22 years old

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Mohabbatein turns 22 years old
Machine Gun Kelly 'Taurus' Trailer is out now

Machine Gun Kelly 'Taurus' Trailer is out now
Adele gushes about Taylor Swift’s music style, calls her ‘greatest songwriter’

Adele gushes about Taylor Swift’s music style, calls her ‘greatest songwriter’
Chris Hemsworth, Margot Robbie as wealthiest celebrities on the AFR's Young Rich List

Chris Hemsworth, Margot Robbie as wealthiest celebrities on the AFR's Young Rich List
Kim Kardashian trying not to say anything 'negative' about Kanye West around kids

Kim Kardashian trying not to say anything 'negative' about Kanye West around kids
Kanye West's Donda Academy shuts down amid anti-Semitic controversy

Kanye West's Donda Academy shuts down amid anti-Semitic controversy
Jennifer Garner reveals how she celebrated her 50th birthday bash

Jennifer Garner reveals how she celebrated her 50th birthday bash
Elon Musk owns Twitter now, makes official announcement

Elon Musk owns Twitter now, makes official announcement

Selena Gomez makes a young fan’s day by paying a ‘surprise visit’: Video

Selena Gomez makes a young fan’s day by paying a ‘surprise visit’: Video
Harry Styles ditches clean-shaven look for latest music video

Harry Styles ditches clean-shaven look for latest music video
Billie Eilish stuns in black as she steps out with Jesse Rutherford for romantic date night

Billie Eilish stuns in black as she steps out with Jesse Rutherford for romantic date night