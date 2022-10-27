 
Kim Kardashian ‘devastated’ on seeing Kanye West get cancelled

Kim Kardashian is at a complete loss for words on watching her ex-husband and father of her four kids, Kanye West, getting cancelled by big brands.

An insider told Hollywood Life that the reality TV star is “devastated and disappointed” with the rapper after he sparked global backlash with his antisemitic comments.

“Kim is at a complete loss for words right now. Kanye felt like he could not be canceled, and Kim is, literally, watching him get canceled,” the source said.

“He has lost all his lucrative deals and he has lost the respect of her entire family and all their former friends,” the report added. “Kim is still shocked by his horrific antisemitic and racist remarks, and she is just beside herself.”

“She does not understand why Kanye would burn everything he loved to the ground. It is the worst possible outcome on all fronts.”

The insider went on to add that The Kardashians star has given up on fixing things with Ye following the controversy.

“Kim is praying that this will be a wake-up call for Kanye, she’s devastated by how bad things have gotten,” the source shared.

“She’s so disappointed and upset with him and truly doesn’t know what to do at this point. She’s tried every possible thing to get through to him, it’s truly heartbreaking that it’s come to this.”

Several brands, including Balenciaga, GAP, Vogue, and Adidas, dropped Ye after he wrote in a since-deleted tweet that he was “going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE.” 

