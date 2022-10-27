Harry Styles ditches clean-shaven look for latest music video

 
Harry Styles wowed fans with a never before seen look for an upcoming music video and the internet cannot stop gushing over it.

The As It Was crooner transformed his clean-shaven look for a giant beard in stills taken from his new music video for Music For A Sushi Restaurant.

The Harry’s House singer, 28, sported a more rugged look as he was clicked laying shirtless and flaunting tattoos on his bod while in a professional kitchen.

The new track - which premieres tonight (Thursday) - has already gained thousands of views in an official teaser clip on YouTube.

Earlier, the Watermelon Sugar singer spoke about the new track in conversations with NPR’s Leila Fadel. He said, “I was in a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles with my producer and one of our songs came on from the last album' noting that he thought it was a strange thing to hear in a sushi restaurant.”

“And then I was like – that would be a really fun album title, but then as the song started being made I kind of just set on Music for a Sushi Restaurant, Harry noted, adding, “I’ll be like – this is everything I’ve ever wanted.”

Harry has been making headlines for his latest projects including new movie titled My Policeman, alongside Emma Corrin and David Dawson.

He also dropped his second film for this year, the Olivia Wilde directorial Don’t Worry Darling opposite Florence Pugh.

