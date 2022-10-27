Machine Gun Kelly 'Taurus' Trailer is out now

Colson Baker popularly known as Machine Gun Kelly has played a self-destructive musician in his upcoming movie Taurus.



The official trailer for Kelly's upcoming film Taurus is released, the movie is expected to come out on November 18, 2022.

Taurus will explore topics of celebrity, addiction and the music industry. The rising rock star featured in the film forces himself to create one final song, while going through turmoil and self-destruction.

The movie is directed by Tim Sutton, the cast also includes Maddie Hasson, Demetrius Flenory, Ruby Rose, Scoot McNairy and Lil Tjay, Naomi Wild.



Additionally, Kelly's real-life fiancée Megan Fox is playing his ex-girlfriend in the film.



Previously, at the Berlin Film Festival, the singer explained his connection to the character, "We were almost shying away from it being autobiographical, it felt like, at first. And then, I think, it just became me."

He added, "They stick me as a character all the time which, maybe I presented myself to the world as but I feel like maybe people will get to actually know me through this film."