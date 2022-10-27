Henry Cavill opens up about his return as ‘joyful’ Superman

Henry Cavill has recently discussed about his Superman return for the first time publicly in a podcast interview.



According to Variety, Cavill opened up about his role during a live recording of the Happy Sad Confused podcast at 92NY in New York City.

“The character means so much to me. It’s been five years now. I never gave up hope,” said the Black Adam star.

He continued, “It’s amazing to be here now talking about it again. There is such a bright future ahead for the character. I’m so excited to tell a story with an enormously joyful Superman.”

Cavill shared that he received a call about his Superman cameo role in the movie Black Adam while filming The Witcher series.

“I went to Warner Bros. studio in the UK and got back in the suit,” remarked the actor.

Cavill mentioned, “It was a very powerful moment for me. I wasn’t sure how I would feel whether it would be something very emotionally connective because I put the ‘Man of Steel’ suit back on.”

Recalling that moment, the actor added, “It was important for me to be standing there and enjoying that moment. That is one of the top moments in my career. It feels great to have the opportunity to wear it again.”