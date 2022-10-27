 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Henry Cavill opens up about his return as ‘joyful’ Superman

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 27, 2022

Henry Cavill opens up about his return as ‘joyful’ Superman
Henry Cavill opens up about his return as ‘joyful’ Superman

Henry Cavill has recently discussed about his Superman return for the first time publicly in a podcast interview.

According to Variety, Cavill opened up about his role during a live recording of the Happy Sad Confused podcast at 92NY in New York City.

“The character means so much to me. It’s been five years now. I never gave up hope,” said the Black Adam star.

He continued, “It’s amazing to be here now talking about it again. There is such a bright future ahead for the character. I’m so excited to tell a story with an enormously joyful Superman.”

Cavill shared that he received a call about his Superman cameo role in the movie Black Adam while filming The Witcher series.

“I went to Warner Bros. studio in the UK and got back in the suit,” remarked the actor.

Cavill mentioned, “It was a very powerful moment for me. I wasn’t sure how I would feel whether it would be something very emotionally connective because I put the ‘Man of Steel’ suit back on.”

Recalling that moment, the actor added, “It was important for me to be standing there and enjoying that moment. That is one of the top moments in my career. It feels great to have the opportunity to wear it again.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry's memoir is about 'eternal power of love over grief'

Prince Harry's memoir is about 'eternal power of love over grief'
Kanye West aims at Hollywood talent agent Ari Emanuel in his new post

Kanye West aims at Hollywood talent agent Ari Emanuel in his new post
Prince Harry's fans hail memoir title 'Spare' as iconic

Prince Harry's fans hail memoir title 'Spare' as iconic
Piers Morgan accuses Prince Harry of ‘copying’ his memoir’s cover photo

Piers Morgan accuses Prince Harry of ‘copying’ his memoir’s cover photo
'Black Panther' sequel stars on late Chadwick Boseman: 'We made him proud'

'Black Panther' sequel stars on late Chadwick Boseman: 'We made him proud'
Hugh Jackman reveals he missed his chance in Miss Congeniality audition

Hugh Jackman reveals he missed his chance in Miss Congeniality audition
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Mohabbatein turns 22 years old

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Mohabbatein turns 22 years old
Machine Gun Kelly 'Taurus' Trailer is out now

Machine Gun Kelly 'Taurus' Trailer is out now
Adele gushes about Taylor Swift’s music style, calls her ‘greatest songwriter’

Adele gushes about Taylor Swift’s music style, calls her ‘greatest songwriter’
Chris Hemsworth, Margot Robbie as wealthiest celebrities on the AFR's Young Rich List

Chris Hemsworth, Margot Robbie as wealthiest celebrities on the AFR's Young Rich List
Kim Kardashian trying not to say anything 'negative' about Kanye West around kids

Kim Kardashian trying not to say anything 'negative' about Kanye West around kids
Kanye West's Donda Academy shuts down amid anti-Semitic controversy

Kanye West's Donda Academy shuts down amid anti-Semitic controversy