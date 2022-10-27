Victoria Beckham speaks on embarrassing fashion moment that ‘still haunts’ her

Victoria Beckham has recently opened up about that one outfit that “still haunts” her.



According to E! News, the former Spice Girl appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live! where she was asked to “review a series of her past looks”.

As the host Andy Cohen showed her the photo of her and husband David Beckham’s head-to-toe black leather attires and short hairdo at the Versace Club Gala Party in London in 1999, the fashion designer was shocked to see the whole look.

“It haunts me. It does haunt me, but I love it,” said Victoria.

Although it was a Versace dinner, we donned the Gucci biker jackets and matching pants, which are a “major fashion faux pas” and “inappropriate in itself”.

“We really considered those outfits. I mean, we really thought about it. There was a naivety to it that was just so sweet,” she told host.

Reflecting on why the photo still haunted her, Victoria quipped, “because everyone pulls it out of the bag”.