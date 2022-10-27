 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham speaks on embarrassing fashion moment that ‘still haunts’ her

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 27, 2022

Victoria Beckham speaks on embarrassing fashion moment that ‘still haunts’ her
Victoria Beckham speaks on embarrassing fashion moment that ‘still haunts’ her

Victoria Beckham has recently opened up about that one outfit that “still haunts” her.

According to E! News, the former Spice Girl appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live! where she was asked to “review a series of her past looks”.

As the host Andy Cohen showed her the photo of her and husband David Beckham’s head-to-toe black leather attires and short hairdo at the Versace Club Gala Party in London in 1999, the fashion designer was shocked to see the whole look.

“It haunts me. It does haunt me, but I love it,” said Victoria.

Although it was a Versace dinner, we donned the Gucci biker jackets and matching pants, which are a “major fashion faux pas” and “inappropriate in itself”.

“We really considered those outfits. I mean, we really thought about it. There was a naivety to it that was just so sweet,” she told host.

Reflecting on why the photo still haunted her, Victoria quipped, “because everyone pulls it out of the bag”.

More From Entertainment:

Henry Cavill opens up about his return as ‘joyful’ Superman

Henry Cavill opens up about his return as ‘joyful’ Superman
Prince Harry's memoir is about 'eternal power of love over grief'

Prince Harry's memoir is about 'eternal power of love over grief'
Kanye West aims at Hollywood talent agent Ari Emanuel in his new post

Kanye West aims at Hollywood talent agent Ari Emanuel in his new post
Prince Harry's fans hail memoir title 'Spare' as iconic

Prince Harry's fans hail memoir title 'Spare' as iconic
Piers Morgan accuses Prince Harry of ‘copying’ his memoir’s cover photo

Piers Morgan accuses Prince Harry of ‘copying’ his memoir’s cover photo
'Black Panther' sequel stars on late Chadwick Boseman: 'We made him proud'

'Black Panther' sequel stars on late Chadwick Boseman: 'We made him proud'
Hugh Jackman reveals he missed his chance in Miss Congeniality audition

Hugh Jackman reveals he missed his chance in Miss Congeniality audition
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Mohabbatein turns 22 years old

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Mohabbatein turns 22 years old
Machine Gun Kelly 'Taurus' Trailer is out now

Machine Gun Kelly 'Taurus' Trailer is out now
Adele gushes about Taylor Swift’s music style, calls her ‘greatest songwriter’

Adele gushes about Taylor Swift’s music style, calls her ‘greatest songwriter’
Chris Hemsworth, Margot Robbie as wealthiest celebrities on the AFR's Young Rich List

Chris Hemsworth, Margot Robbie as wealthiest celebrities on the AFR's Young Rich List
Kim Kardashian trying not to say anything 'negative' about Kanye West around kids

Kim Kardashian trying not to say anything 'negative' about Kanye West around kids