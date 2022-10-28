 
Friday Oct 28 2022
Khloe Kardashian 'un-loving' Tristan Thompson to break 'routine' hurt

Friday Oct 28, 2022

Khloe Kardashian is trying to move on from loving Tristan Thompson.

The 37-year-old reality star confessed on the latest episode of The Kardashians that she is trying to 'un-love' the father of her kids.

Khloe tells the cameras: "When I said I'm learning to un-love Tristan, I think people—whether it be family or friends, or anyone you're telling your story to—they're like 'Okay, so move on.'

"I'm like 'No'. It's not that easy."

Khloe added that she is trying to keep herself from calling Tristan during her happy and sad moments.

"The repetition, the routine. When something good happened, I would call Tristan. That's what I did. Any little thing I would share my life with him."

"I know that this isn't the right thing for me," she said. "And I need to slowly heal and move on, but it doesn't happen overnight," admitted Khloe.

