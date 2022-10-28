BLACKPINK 'Born Pink' creates history with record-smashing streams

BLACKPINK has made incredible history and broken several records with their new album Born Pink.

On October 28, Allkpop reported that BLACKPINK's long-awaited comeback album Born Pink has surpassed 600 million streams on Spotify.

With this Achievement, BLACKPINK becomes the most streamed female group in K-pop history.

Recently, BLACKPINK overtakes SEVENTEEN and BTS with the highest first-day sales. Born Pink sales crossed over one million copies on the first day of its release.



Born Pink is the second studio album of BLACKPINK released on September 16, 2022.

BLACKPINK is a famous South Korean band of four members: Lisa, Rose, Jennie, and Jisoo formed by YG Entertainment.

The group debuted with their single album Square One in 2016.