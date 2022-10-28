 
entertainment
Friday Oct 28 2022
By
Web Desk

BLACKPINK 'Born Pink' creates history with record-smashing streams

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 28, 2022

BLACKPINK Born Pink creates history with record-smashing streams
BLACKPINK 'Born Pink' creates history with record-smashing streams

BLACKPINK has made incredible history and broken several records with their new album Born Pink.

On October 28, Allkpop reported that BLACKPINK's long-awaited comeback album Born Pink has surpassed 600 million streams on Spotify.

With this Achievement, BLACKPINK becomes the most streamed female group in K-pop history.

Recently, BLACKPINK overtakes SEVENTEEN and BTS with the highest first-day sales. Born Pink sales crossed over one million copies on the first day of its release.

Born Pink is the second studio album of BLACKPINK released on September 16, 2022.

BLACKPINK is a famous South Korean band of four members: Lisa, Rose, Jennie, and Jisoo formed by YG Entertainment.

The group debuted with their single album Square One in 2016.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles on 'damage control' as Archie to lose titles after Harry's 'Spare'

King Charles on 'damage control' as Archie to lose titles after Harry's 'Spare'
Prince Harry 'should have waited many years' to tell his 'destructive' story: Author

Prince Harry 'should have waited many years' to tell his 'destructive' story: Author
Megan Fox asks MGK to 'kill me' or 'get me pregnant' in bizarre love note

Megan Fox asks MGK to 'kill me' or 'get me pregnant' in bizarre love note
Khloe Kardashian 'un-loving' Tristan Thompson to break 'routine' hurt

Khloe Kardashian 'un-loving' Tristan Thompson to break 'routine' hurt
Princess Anne and Prince Edward to join King Charles and Queen Camilla at November 2 event

Princess Anne and Prince Edward to join King Charles and Queen Camilla at November 2 event

Netflix drops trailer for upcoming film 'The Pale Blue Eye', cast list, release date

Netflix drops trailer for upcoming film 'The Pale Blue Eye', cast list, release date
Title of Prince Harry's book is desperately sad says expert

Title of Prince Harry's book is desperately sad says expert

50 Cent lashes out at Kanye West

50 Cent lashes out at Kanye West

SPARE: Here's what to expect from Prince Harry's book

SPARE: Here's what to expect from Prince Harry's book

Royal family fears fallout of Prince Harry's book: report

Royal family fears fallout of Prince Harry's book: report

Prince Harry accused of copying wife Meghan Markle to develop his own truth

Prince Harry accused of copying wife Meghan Markle to develop his own truth
Prince Harry 'worships' his wife Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry 'worships' his wife Meghan Markle?