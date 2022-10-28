 
entertainment
Friday Oct 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s truce with Royal Family ‘barely lasted a few months’: ‘Out for revenge’

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 28, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry has reportedly refused to accept any apologies or let ‘sleeping dogs lie’ with his memoir, for it promises “the whole truth” as well as a collection of ‘revenge packets’ against members of the Firm who have wronged him over the years.

He made the claims in his most recent interview with the Mail Online.

He began by writing, “The fragile truce between the new royal regime and the Montecito moaners barely lasted two months, with the book expected to be filled with poison as the Duke of Sussex seeks revenge on those he perceives to have wronged him over the years.”

“Senior royals and courtiers have lived in fear about this ticking time bomb since its announcement some 15 months ago, but they had hoped the way Harry and Meghan were welcomed back into the Windsor bosom in the days before the Queen's funeral would allow for a last-minute U-turn.”

Before concluding, he admitted, “Not to mention the threat hanging over Harry and Meghan that their children might not be offered royal titles by King Charles if they continue to aim for ultimate damage.”

