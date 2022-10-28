 
Prince Harry refuses King Charles request over memoir

King Charles allegedly does not trust Prince Harry and wants to see the draft of his much-awaited memoir before its release.

According to International Business Times, the monarch "wants to see a final draft given Harry's history of throwing his family under the bus."

The report cited an insider claiming that King Charles "has zero trust in his son and spoke to attorneys about threatening legal action if he doesn't get to see the book before it hits the stands."

Prince Harry has reportedly toned down the content of his upcoming tell-all and delayed its release to January 2023 following the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

The report further claims, King Charles has ‘pleaded’ with Harry one last time to cancel the release of the book, however, the Duke does not want to do so.

Harry has also refused to send the final draft of the memoir to Charles and ‘won’t take his calls.”

Titled "Spare," the tell-all memoir that is expected to address the strains of Harry´s life in the public eye will hit the shelves on January 10, 2023.


