Friday Oct 28 2022
Prince Harry going ‘for the jugular’ in new tell-all memoir, experts says

Friday Oct 28, 2022

Royal experts warn Prince Harry plans to go in for the jugular in his ‘revenge ploy’ against, a dad that ‘funded his extravagant lifestyle for decades’.

Royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton issued these shocking allegations against the Duke of Sussex.

These claims have been made in Mr Wootton's most recent interview with the Mail Online.

In the new piece he began by admitting, “There is now very little doubt Harry intends to go for the jugular, somehow seeking revenge on the father who funded his extravagant lifestyle for decades just as he takes on the job for which he has waited his entire life.”

“The now infamous two-hour Oprah Winfrey interview saw Harry and Meghan throw grenades at Charles, Kate and the monarchy itself, with claims of a 'royal racist' who commented on the skin colour of the couple's unborn baby.”

Before concluding he also added, “With such a vendetta in play, just imagine the damage that can be done in a 416-page autobiography, expected to become an international publishing sensation.”

