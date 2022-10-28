 
entertainment
Friday Oct 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian says she won't be having more babies: Here's why

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 28, 2022

File Footage

Khloe Kardashian revealed she will not be expanding her family after welcoming a son with former serial cheater boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

During her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the reality star was asked about her future plans regarding having more babies.

“Shop is closed,” the Good American co-founder said before adding, “I have one of both, and I think I’m good.”

“One of each. It’s exciting,” she said of her daughter, True, and her 2-month-old baby boy, whose name she has not revealed yet.

She went on to add that even though she welcomed her son “a different way” with the NBA player, it was as “amazing” an experience as giving birth to True herself.

Kardashian and Thompson dated on and off since 2016 and finally called it quits when he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols in 2021 while still dating The Kardashians star.


More From Entertainment:

Rihanna breaks six-year music hiatus with 'Lift Me Up' from ‘Black Panther’

Rihanna breaks six-year music hiatus with 'Lift Me Up' from ‘Black Panther’

Prince Harry going ‘for the jugular’ in new tell-all memoir, experts says

Prince Harry going ‘for the jugular’ in new tell-all memoir, experts says
Prince Harry refuses King Charles request over memoir

Prince Harry refuses King Charles request over memoir
Netflix drops trailer for upcoming ‘Lost Bullet 2’, release date, cast list

Netflix drops trailer for upcoming ‘Lost Bullet 2’, release date, cast list
BTS' Jin, Coldplay collab 'The Astronaut' MV out now: Watch

BTS' Jin, Coldplay collab 'The Astronaut' MV out now: Watch
Prince Harry’s truce with Royal Family ‘barely lasted a few months’: ‘Out for revenge’

Prince Harry’s truce with Royal Family ‘barely lasted a few months’: ‘Out for revenge’
BTS' Jungkook creates history as solo artist in PCAs: Deets inside

BTS' Jungkook creates history as solo artist in PCAs: Deets inside
Queen took help of Platinum Jubilee to put Camilla friction 'to bed'

Queen took help of Platinum Jubilee to put Camilla friction 'to bed'
Meghan Markle will be 'totally behind' Lilibet if she wants to be actress

Meghan Markle will be 'totally behind' Lilibet if she wants to be actress
King Charles on 'damage control' as Archie to lose titles after Harry's 'Spare'

King Charles on 'damage control' as Archie to lose titles after Harry's 'Spare'
Prince Harry 'should have waited many years' to tell his 'destructive' story: Author

Prince Harry 'should have waited many years' to tell his 'destructive' story: Author
Megan Fox asks MGK to 'kill me' or 'get me pregnant' in bizarre love note

Megan Fox asks MGK to 'kill me' or 'get me pregnant' in bizarre love note