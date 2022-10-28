 
entertainment
Friday Oct 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian hangs with Hailey Bieber amid Kanye West’s feud with the model

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 28, 2022

Kim Kardashian hangs with Hailey Bieber amid Kanye West’s feud with the model
Kim Kardashian hangs with Hailey Bieber amid Kanye West’s feud with the model 

Kim Kardashian was spotted with her new bestie in town, Hailey Bieber at the Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection Launch Party on Wednesday night.

The models looked stunning as they posed together at the star-studded bash. Their latest outing comes just weeks after The Kardashians star’s ex-husband Kanye West slammed Bieber on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian hangs with Hailey Bieber amid Kanye West’s feud with the model

For the glam event, the SKIMS founder, 42, donned an all-black ensemble paired with an oversized jacket with a faux fur lining.

The runway queen, 25, on the other hand, surprised viewers with her glam look. She wore a sheer black dress with matching top and bottoms.

Kardashian and Bieber both posted pictures from the event to their respective Instagram accounts, with Bieber even sharing an image of the two friends to her story.

The KKW Beauty founder also shared glimpse of the personalized menus from the event with her fans and tagged Bieber in her story.

Three weeks earlier, Kardashian’s ex-husband West called out Bieber on Instagram, after she spoke out in support of Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson following a storm of insults from the rapper.

West slammed Bieber by referencing her husband Justin Bieber in his caption and wrote, “Get your girl before I get mad. You suppose to be my friend right”.

More From Entertainment:

JUST IN: Humayun Saeed first look from ‘The Crown’ revealed

JUST IN: Humayun Saeed first look from ‘The Crown’ revealed

King Charles unbothered as Prince Harry’s memoir title, release date confirmed

King Charles unbothered as Prince Harry’s memoir title, release date confirmed
Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starring 'Fighter' gets another release date

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starring 'Fighter' gets another release date
Drew Barrymore dishes on her daughter’s friendship with Harper Beckham

Drew Barrymore dishes on her daughter’s friendship with Harper Beckham
‘The Crown’ recreates Diana’s tragic death near crash site in Paris

‘The Crown’ recreates Diana’s tragic death near crash site in Paris

Zoe Saldana reflects on her bad experience in Johnny Depp’s movie

Zoe Saldana reflects on her bad experience in Johnny Depp’s movie
Prince Harry memoir Spare: Key intention behind title disclosed

Prince Harry memoir Spare: Key intention behind title disclosed
Prince Harry using Diana’s death as smokescreen to ‘dodge’ memoir backlash

Prince Harry using Diana’s death as smokescreen to ‘dodge’ memoir backlash
King Charles left disappointed by Prince William, Kate Middleton

King Charles left disappointed by Prince William, Kate Middleton
'Hilarious' Prince Harry has 'world class' talent for whining: Piers Morgan

'Hilarious' Prince Harry has 'world class' talent for whining: Piers Morgan
Prince Harry told 'keeping truth' does not mean 'biting hands that fed him'

Prince Harry told 'keeping truth' does not mean 'biting hands that fed him'
Prince Harry has ‘much darker’ version of ‘Spare’ memoir in Spanish

Prince Harry has ‘much darker’ version of ‘Spare’ memoir in Spanish