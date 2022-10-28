Kim Kardashian hangs with Hailey Bieber amid Kanye West’s feud with the model

Kim Kardashian was spotted with her new bestie in town, Hailey Bieber at the Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection Launch Party on Wednesday night.

The models looked stunning as they posed together at the star-studded bash. Their latest outing comes just weeks after The Kardashians star’s ex-husband Kanye West slammed Bieber on Instagram.

For the glam event, the SKIMS founder, 42, donned an all-black ensemble paired with an oversized jacket with a faux fur lining.

The runway queen, 25, on the other hand, surprised viewers with her glam look. She wore a sheer black dress with matching top and bottoms.

Kardashian and Bieber both posted pictures from the event to their respective Instagram accounts, with Bieber even sharing an image of the two friends to her story.

The KKW Beauty founder also shared glimpse of the personalized menus from the event with her fans and tagged Bieber in her story.

Three weeks earlier, Kardashian’s ex-husband West called out Bieber on Instagram, after she spoke out in support of Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson following a storm of insults from the rapper.

West slammed Bieber by referencing her husband Justin Bieber in his caption and wrote, “Get your girl before I get mad. You suppose to be my friend right”.