Netizens believe Kanye West planned to cut ties with all partnerships: Report

Netizens claimed Kanye West recent anti-Semitic tirades were staged by the rapper to get out of prior partnerships without any harm.

According to BroBible, a theory is gaining traction on the Internet that Ye pre-planned these controversies to cut ties with prior A-list brands to start fresh.

One user wrote, "I kind of believe this is what Kanye wanted."

While another user tweeted, "Getting his Yeezy x Adidas contract terminated is exactly what Kanye wanted. He just sped up the process."

Another person commented, "All these companies and brands dropping Kanye are literally doing what he wanted ????????"

It is pertinent to mention here that this theory related to Kanye West cannot be substantiated as of now.