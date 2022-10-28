 
entertainment
Friday Oct 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Netizens believe Kanye West planned to cut ties with all partnerships: Report

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 28, 2022

Netizens believe Kanye West planned to cut ties with all partnerships: Report

Netizens claimed Kanye West recent anti-Semitic tirades were staged by the rapper to get out of prior partnerships without any harm.

According to BroBible, a theory is gaining traction on the Internet that Ye pre-planned these controversies to cut ties with prior A-list brands to start fresh.

One user wrote, "I kind of believe this is what Kanye wanted."

While another user tweeted, "Getting his Yeezy x Adidas contract terminated is exactly what Kanye wanted. He just sped up the process."

Another person commented, "All these companies and brands dropping Kanye are literally doing what he wanted ????????"

It is pertinent to mention here that this theory related to Kanye West cannot be substantiated as of now. 

More From Entertainment:

Khloé Kardashian sports Yeezy sneakers after Adidas cuts ties Kanye West

Khloé Kardashian sports Yeezy sneakers after Adidas cuts ties Kanye West
King Charles likely to break another royal tradition for Kate Middleton

King Charles likely to break another royal tradition for Kate Middleton
Kanye West new divorce lawyer drops him as he gets cancelled over antisemitism

Kanye West new divorce lawyer drops him as he gets cancelled over antisemitism

King Charles III 'damaged Prince Harry by snubbing him at Queen funeral?

King Charles III 'damaged Prince Harry by snubbing him at Queen funeral?
King Charles ‘love child’ claims Princess Diana was aware of his existence

King Charles ‘love child’ claims Princess Diana was aware of his existence
JUST IN: Humayun Saeed first look from ‘The Crown’ revealed

JUST IN: Humayun Saeed first look from ‘The Crown’ revealed

Prince Harry becoming a Kardashian HUNGRY for Hollywood coin’

Prince Harry becoming a Kardashian HUNGRY for Hollywood coin’
Prince Harry slammed by biographer for ‘not behaving with compassion’

Prince Harry slammed by biographer for ‘not behaving with compassion’
'Daredevil: Born Again': Everything we know so far

'Daredevil: Born Again': Everything we know so far

King Charles unbothered as Prince Harry’s memoir title, release date confirmed

King Charles unbothered as Prince Harry’s memoir title, release date confirmed
Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starring 'Fighter' gets another release date

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starring 'Fighter' gets another release date
Drew Barrymore dishes on her daughter’s friendship with Harper Beckham

Drew Barrymore dishes on her daughter’s friendship with Harper Beckham