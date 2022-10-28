King Charles ‘love child’ claims Princess Diana was aware of his existence

King Charles and Camilla’s alleged 'love child' Simon Dorante-Day has claimed that Princess Diana knew of his existence.



In his recent interview, Simon Dorante-Day says, “Princess Diana was worried about the possibility of a love child between King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla. She made the decision to die with the knowledge.”

He continued, “We believe that Diana knew of my existence, that she had put together the pieces. Diana was at a point where she was finding out answers about her life, how she was wronged - and she was going public with it."

“One of Diana's secret fears [is] that there [is] a secret child. There were all sorts of rumors flying around, and my existence would've been one of them."

The 56-year-old engineer has claimed that his adoptive grandmother told him on her deathbed that he was the 'secret son' of Charles and Camilla.